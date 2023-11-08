Amader Somoyer Pratiddhani Foundation launches 2nd mobile clinic

The Amader Somoyer Pratiddhani Foundation has launched its second mobile medical clinic, called Healthcare on Wheels, to improve healthcare accessibility for underserved communities in Bangladesh.
The mobile clinic was donated by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), read a press release.
At the launching event, Ramis Sen, ambassador of Turkey in Dhaka, was present as the chief guest. Also attending the ceremony were Umit Naci Yorulmaz, vice president of TIKA; Heru Hartanto Subolo, ambassador of Indonesia; Sanjida Bhuiyan Haque, founder president of Amader Somoyer Pratiddhani Foundation; Brig Gen Manzur Qader, advisor; and Habibul Haque, vice president of the foundation.
The clinic is to provide free medical consultation, conduct clinical tests, and distribute free medicines to those living in slum areas, streets, and remote regions across the country.
TIKA handed over the bus which aims to extend healthcare facilities free of cost to the needy at their doorstep. Vans/transports will be deployed in each area as per the Bangladesh Medical Guidelines.
Along with consultation space, the facilities in the transport include a consulting room, a well-equipped lab with diagnostic facilities, medicine dispensation, areas to provide diagnostic care of blood, glucose, pregnancy testing and so on.
The van/transport is also equipped to create awareness programmes for child health, geriatric and communicable diseases and to educate society on various lifestyle changes that impact their health.