City Bank ovserves World Environment Day

City Bank held a tree plantation programme on 5 June, 2024 at Gulshan Link Road with the collaboration of Gulshan Society, Dhaka North City Corporation and Rajuk. The bank organised this event as part of the weeklong celebration of World Environment Day, stated a press release.

Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Md Atiqul Islam and City Bank chairman Aziz Al Kaiser inaugurated the event respectively as the chief guest and the special guest.