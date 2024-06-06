BRAC observes World Environment Day with events to prevent plastic pollution

Around 300 students from six schools and one college in Savar participated in various activities, including a day-long painting workshop. The event held at Savar Government College included painting workshops, discussion sessions, tree plantating programmes, and sapling distribution among the students. This programme, jointly organised by the Bangladesh Sustainability Alliance (BSA) and BRAC, aimed to motivate the youth to protect the environment by reducing plastic pollution.

Students participated in the painting workshops by submitting plastic waste as a registration fee. They were made aware of the need for waste management, the harmful effects of plastic pollution, and preventive measures through stories and pictures. In the painting workshop, participants drew pictures on environmental topics under the guidance of artist Jafar Iqbal.

In the second phase of the event, a discussion programme was held. The chief guest of this segment, Haji Md. Abdul Gani, Mayor of Savar Municipality, said, "I encourage everyone to plant more trees. Every tree planted is a step towards a healthier and more sustainable future."

Dr. Md. Liakatht Ali, Director of BRAC's Climate Change Programme (CCP), UDP, and Disaster Risk Management Programme (DRMP), stated, "Educational institutions play a vital role in shaping the minds of our future leaders. By educating students about environmental issues, we are empowering them to become advocates for the planet and inspiring them to take action in their own lives."

The programme concluded with a tree planting activity, the distribution of saplings among the students, and a community cleanliness programme.