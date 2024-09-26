Guardian Life collaborates with Grameen Digital Healthcare Solutions

Recently, Guardian Life Insurance Ltd and Grameen Digital Healthcare Solutions have announced a strategic partnership to offer enhanced insurance coverage aimed at making healthcare more affordable and accessible to individuals across Bangladesh.

By combining the medical services expertise of Grameen Digital Healthcare Solutions with the robust insurance coverage provided by Guardian Life, the partnership seeks to deliver comprehensive healthcare solutions to the larger population.

The signing ceremony was attended by high officials from both Guardian Life Insurance Ltd and Grameen Digital Healthcare Solutions. Officials representing Guardian Life were - Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, chief executive officer (CEO), Fasihul Mostofa, head of digital channel and ADC, Md Tanim Bulbul, AVP, digital channel and ADC; Al Amin, assistant manager, digital channel and ADC and Asif Ul Islam, AVP, digital channel and ADC.