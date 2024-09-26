Guardian Life collaborates with Grameen Digital Healthcare Solutions
Recently, Guardian Life Insurance Ltd and Grameen Digital Healthcare Solutions have announced a strategic partnership to offer enhanced insurance coverage aimed at making healthcare more affordable and accessible to individuals across Bangladesh.
By combining the medical services expertise of Grameen Digital Healthcare Solutions with the robust insurance coverage provided by Guardian Life, the partnership seeks to deliver comprehensive healthcare solutions to the larger population.
The signing ceremony was attended by high officials from both Guardian Life Insurance Ltd and Grameen Digital Healthcare Solutions. Officials representing Guardian Life were - Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, chief executive officer (CEO), Fasihul Mostofa, head of digital channel and ADC, Md Tanim Bulbul, AVP, digital channel and ADC; Al Amin, assistant manager, digital channel and ADC and Asif Ul Islam, AVP, digital channel and ADC.
From Grameen Digital Healthcare Solutions, the attendees included Md. Ashraful Hassan, chairman of Grameen Group; Ahmed Armaan Siddiqui, CEO; M Solaimun Rasel, CTO; Hasibul Hasan, CMO; barrister Ahmed Raquib Malik, Legal and compliance lead; and Taufique Ahmed, finance lead.
Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, Guardian Life CEO, added, "Through our collaboration with Grameen Digital Healthcare Solutions, we aim to bridge the gap in healthcare affordability and protection, ensuring our policyholders receive top-tier services backed by robust insurance support."
Md Ashraful Hassan, chairman of Grameen Group, emphasised the significance of this collaboration, stating, "Our goal is to bring affordable healthcare solutions to every corner of the country, and this collaboration with Guardian Life strengthens our ability to provide comprehensive insurance coverage, making healthcare even more accessible."
This partnership marks a significant step in improving health outcomes and ensuring the financial security of individuals throughout Bangladesh. Guardian Life and Grameen Digital Healthcare Solutions have joined in their shared mission to build a healthier and more secure future for all.