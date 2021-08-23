IBBL launches Shariah-based dual currency cards

The launch is aimed at boosting cross-border transactions by enabling greater purchase flexibility for cardholders, eliminating the need to carry foreign currency while travelling abroad.

The dual currency cards allow cardholders to avail more secure online payment facilities through two-factor authentication where they will receive a one-time password (OTP) to verify their online transaction.

The cards can also be used to withdraw cash 24 hours a day, seven days a week from ATMs nationwide and internationally.

The contactless cards are embedded with a secure EMV-enabled chip that allows for a safe, touchless transaction at any enabled payment terminal or point-of-sale (POS) machine.