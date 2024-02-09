ABB congratulates NBR chairman on reappointment
A delegation of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh Limited (ABB), led by its chairman Selim RF Hussain, made a courtesy call on the chairman of the National Board of Revenue and senior secretary, Internal Resources Division Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem.
ABB leaders congratulated him on his reappointment, said a press release.
ABB secretary general and managing director & CEO of Prime Bank Hassan O Rashid attended the meeting on Tuesday, 6 February.
ABB leaders also discussed the tax regime in the banking sector with him and shared ABB's recommendations.