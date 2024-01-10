Banglalink's 'Orange Club' members get 10pc discount on purchase from Aarong

Banglalink has joined hands with Aarong to offer special discounts to its ‘Orange Club members’. Orange Club is a loyalty programme by Banglalink that rewards its valued customers with exclusive deals and discounts from the leading brands in Bangladesh.

Rafiq Ahmed, customer life cycle management director at Banglalink, and Tamjid Bin Anis, head of ecommerce at Aarong, formally signed the agreement representing their respective organisations at the Banglalink corporate head office recently.

Banglalink Orange Club members are now entitled to a 10 per cent discount on online purchases at Aarong when they spend a minimum of Tk 4,000 throughout the month of January. To avail this offer, customers can use the MyBL App or simply type "BLAARONG" and send it to 5678.