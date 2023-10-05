Singer Bangladesh rolls out World Cup campaign with free offers

The campaign was officially launched by MHM Fairoz, the managing director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh, in presence of sales director Kazi Rafiqul Islam, marketing director Shabbir Hossain, and leaders from the sales and marketing team.

Fairoz said, "Singer is celebrating this World Cup season with consumers by offering attractive benefits, not only in the TV segment but also in other major appliances. Despite challenging market situations, Singer pledges to meet its consumers' needs with high-quality products, warranties, and nationwide accessibility."