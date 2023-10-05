Singer Bangladesh rolls out World Cup campaign with free offers

Singer Bangladesh Limited, an electronics and home appliances manufacturer, has unveiled its World Cup campaign, titled 'Singer Red S Deal DouRun Offer.'
The campaign gives customers the opportunity to win their purchased TVs for free. Additionally, customers buying TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, and microwave ovens will receive a complimentary fan jersey along with discounts, read a press release.
The campaign was officially launched by MHM Fairoz, the managing director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh, in presence of sales director Kazi Rafiqul Islam, marketing director Shabbir Hossain, and leaders from the sales and marketing team.
Fairoz said, "Singer is celebrating this World Cup season with consumers by offering attractive benefits, not only in the TV segment but also in other major appliances. Despite challenging market situations, Singer pledges to meet its consumers' needs with high-quality products, warranties, and nationwide accessibility."
Prior to the campaign, Singer engaged the consumers on social media platforms. Followers of Singer's official Facebook page were invited to participate in the 'Wish N Win' campaign, where they could send their best wishes to the Bangladesh team.
Within 48 hours, Singer received an overwhelming response with over 83,000 engagements.
Anjan Roy's entry was selected as the best wish, earning him a 43" Singer Primax TV. Singer designed two fan jerseys incorporating the wish in the second phase of the pre-hype.
Under the ‘Vote N Win’ campaign, the jersey designs were posted on facebook and users were asked to vote for their favorite jersey design. With 22 thousand votes for one of the designs, Singer selected the first voter Ishrat Jahan Ema as the winner who won a 32” Singer Smart TV.
Singer is offering the fan favorite jersey with the wish ‘Egiye Jao Ekhoni (Go Ahead Now)’ as a free gift with the purchase of TV, refrigerator, washing machine and microwave oven.
On top of the lucrative discounts and free gifts, Singer is offering an easy installment scheme of 0 per cent interest up to 12 months. Consumers can avail the offer from any Singer outlet across Bangladesh. Moreover, they can order online and get free home delivery of their purchased items.