Infinix brings Note 12

Powered by MediaTek Helio G96, the Note 12 is effortlessly able to support demanding games as well as critical multitasking.
Note 12 has a 6.7” FHD+ true colour AMOLED display, which has numerous advantages over the LCD screens found in this price range.
Besides the powerful MediaTek G96 chipset, the ‘Speed Master’ Note 12 has a huge storage of 8GB RAM to support multitasking.
Note 12 is packed with a 5000mAh battery capable of flash charging at 33W. It has a 50MP Ultra Night Camera that captures detailed photos even in dim lighting conditions.
‘Speed Master’ has a stylish look with feather-light proportions. It comes in 3 aesthetic colours: Force Black, Snowfall White, and Sapphire Blue. The linear motor tactile system helps to adjust the phone’s vibration as per the usage pattern.
The Infinix Note 12 G96 version retails at Tk 19,999 and the G88 version is available at Tk 18,499, added the release.