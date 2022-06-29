Infinix brings Note 12

Powered by MediaTek Helio G96, the Note 12 is effortlessly able to support demanding games as well as critical multitasking.

Note 12 has a 6.7” FHD+ true colour AMOLED display, which has numerous advantages over the LCD screens found in this price range.

Besides the powerful MediaTek G96 chipset, the ‘Speed Master’ Note 12 has a huge storage of 8GB RAM to support multitasking.

Note 12 is packed with a 5000mAh battery capable of flash charging at 33W. It has a 50MP Ultra Night Camera that captures detailed photos even in dim lighting conditions.