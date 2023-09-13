imo launches zero noise feature

Popular instant messaging servicer imo integrates Zero Noise feature to filter out unwanted noise from audio and video calls on the app, said a press release.
The feature has been released to a few beta users for now.
Upon initiating an audio or video call on imo, the Zero Noise feature will be activated automatically if the environment on either side contains loud and distracting background noise.
A toast notification saying, ‘Zero Noise mode activated’ will appear.
Users can easily choose to manually activate or deactivate the feature from the interface of an audio and video call.
Based on imo’s research, 62 per cent of the calls on mainstream messaging applications contain unwanted noise. Among them, 20 per cent are too loud, negatively impacting the call experience and posing a necessity for a stronger noise suppression algorithm.
Ensuring clear and crisp communication so that no details go missed, imo is introducing this cutting-edge feature for all its users.
As a result, communication via imo will be smoother and clearer than ever.