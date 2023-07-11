Nagad reaches milestone of 80 million customers

Nagad, the mobile financial service of the Bangladesh Post Office, has reached a milestone of attaining some 80 million customers, reports BSS.

The country's one of the leading MFS operators has gone past this landmark number recently as such quick on boarding of customers in only four years of its journey is really a great achievement.

Nagad yesterday celebrated such an accomplishment together with the return of its brand ambassador and Bangladesh's cricket star Tamim Iqbal to international cricket after withdrawing his retirement decision. A cake was cut at Nagad's head office to mark these two joyous occasions, said a press release.