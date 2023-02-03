BRAC Bank hits 1000th agent banking outlet

BRAC Bank has achieved the 1,000 agent banking outlet milestone as the rapid network expansion drive across Bangladesh continues for the financial inclusion of the unbanked people.

The bank reached the milestone through the launching of Shah Ali agent banking outlet in Mirpur-1, it said in a press release on Friday.

Nazmur Rahim, head of alternate banking channels of BRAC Bank, formally inaugurated the outlet in presence of Nazmul Hasan, head of agent banking.