Registrations begin for Banglalink Ennovators 7.0 

The 7th edition of Bangladesh's largest digital ideation competition, 'Banglalink Ennovators,' has been launched today, 1 October, 2023, by Monzula Morshed, Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer at Banglalink, during a launch ceremony held at Tiger’s Den, Banglalink's Dhaka office, reads a press release.
Ennovators 7.0 will engage participants in the limitless potential of the digital world while allowing an immersive experience to explore depths of innovation. This underscores Banglalink's commitment to transforming Bangladesh's digital ecosystem, while offering the nation's creative and talented minds opportunities for skill enhancement through boot camps, grooming sessions, workshops, and structured learning environments.
Following a rigorous selection process, the top 3 teams will win exciting prizes and opportunities from Banglalink. University students from across Bangladesh are encouraged to register for Ennovators 7.0 by visiting https://ennovators.banglalink.net.
The Champion team will have the exciting opportunity to enjoy a fully sponsored trip to Dubai, UAE, to visit VEON, Banglalink’s holding company. Additionally, top 40 participants will be fast-tracked into our Campus Ambassador Program, top 5 teams will receive priority admission to Banglalink's Advanced Internship Program, designed to offer young professionals first hand corporate experiences, and the top 3 teams will partake in the Assessment Centre of Banglalink's flagship Strategic Assistant Program, an opportunity entailing all essential knowledge to become future managers.
Monzula Morshed, Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer, Banglalink, said, “We are delighted to welcome innovative young minds to Banglalink Ennovators once again.
This year, our competition focuses on developing digital acumen of the future leaders, aligning with our group's vision of building a smart and digital community. We anticipate strong participation and aim to surpass past successes of this event by empowering the new generation to create effective digital solutions.”