Registrations begin for Banglalink Ennovators 7.0 

The 7th edition of Bangladesh's largest digital ideation competition, 'Banglalink Ennovators,' has been launched today, 1 October, 2023, by Monzula Morshed, Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer at Banglalink, during a launch ceremony held at Tiger’s Den, Banglalink's Dhaka office, reads a press release.

Ennovators 7.0 will engage participants in the limitless potential of the digital world while allowing an immersive experience to explore depths of innovation. This underscores Banglalink's commitment to transforming Bangladesh's digital ecosystem, while offering the nation's creative and talented minds opportunities for skill enhancement through boot camps, grooming sessions, workshops, and structured learning environments.

Following a rigorous selection process, the top 3 teams will win exciting prizes and opportunities from Banglalink. University students from across Bangladesh are encouraged to register for Ennovators 7.0 by visiting https://ennovators.banglalink.net.