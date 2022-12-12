Kantar organises business conference with top corporate houses of Bangladesh

One of the world’s leading marketing data and analytics company, Kantar organised a business conference with the top corporate houses of Bangladesh to help brands unlock profitable growth in challenging times in Dhaka on 11 December.

In the conference titled, ‘Unlocking profitable growth in challenging times’, Kantar featured insights and expertise through sessions that included key trends impacting the overall business landscape and their implications, role of brand building and rise of local brands and tapping the rural market growth.