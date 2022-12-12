Kantar organises business conference with top corporate houses of Bangladesh

Kantar’s South Asia leadership team navigated the conference with presentations and insightful talks. Held at The Westin Dhaka, the conference also had top leaders from Unilever, Marico and Berger Paints as panelists, who joined to discuss their views and perspectives on the theme.
Experts from Kantar highlighted that pricing decision and innovation are critical in this volatile situation, with consumers facing inflationary pressures and other social and economic challenges. The rise in internet penetration has further transformed the media landscape, with OTT evolving as an important communication channel.
Deepender Rana, Executive Managing Director, South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, said, “The world is becoming predictably unpredictable. The consumer journey continues to evolve and the rules of engagement for brands are changing. Businesses seek precise and evidence-based insights to help decide both, their marketing strategy and implementation. Working closely with our clients in Bangladesh, we look forward to supporting them in leveraging the power of digital to build their brands and drive profitable sales."
Sharing examples from Kantar’s flagship studies like Kantar BrandZ study, the world’s most definitive and authoritative brand value ranking, Kantar Worldpanel’s Brand Footprint and National Media study, Ziaul Islam, Managing Director, Bangladesh, Insights Division, Kantar Bangladesh added, “The role of brands is more critical in challenging time. Established brands always give an assurance of quality and make purchase decision easy. To successfully build and manage brands the marketers need to focus on their strategy covering four aspects – continuous investment, short-term sales, long-term brand building and focusing on corporate reputation and trust”.
He also shared some fascinating trends on the rise of local Bangladeshi brands.
The conference also had some interesting Kantar booths at the venue, showcasing a wide range of the Kantar Offers covering Brand, Creative, Innovation, Media & B2B solutions.