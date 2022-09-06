Banglalink first operator to launch next generation 4G with new spectrum

The newly deployed spectrum will result in faster internet and superior digital experiences for Banglalink customers. Time Division Duplex (TDD) technology was used to enable the new spectrum.
Banglalink has also expanded its network across the country, building over 3,000 base transceiver stations (BTS) in the last eight months as part of its network expansion drive. Banglalink’s spectrum holding grew by 100 per cent earlier this year when it acquired 40 MHz spectrum from BTRC. With the acquisition of the new spectrum, Banglalink holds a total of 80 MHz spectrum and remains the top private operator in the country in terms of spectrum per customer.
Shyam Sunder Sikder, chairman, BTRC, said, “I am delighted to see how Banglalink is prioritising different regions of the country as part of its nationwide expansion strategy. Such initiatives can play an important role in accelerating Bangladesh’s technological progress by fostering digital inclusion. I hope that Banglalink will remain focused on regions like Khulna in the future.”
Erik Aas, chief executive officer of Banglalink, said, “The launching of next generation 4G with the deployment of new spectrum in Khulna shows our firm commitment to this region, which has always been a special market to us. It also demonstrates our intent to transform into a truly national operator. We are happy to offer our customers faster internet and quality digital services through this initiative. Banglalink invites them to enjoy more fulfilling digital experiences, and to be a part of our growth journey.”
Following the press conference, BTRC Chairman launched a mobile experience zone, visited Banglalink’s customer service center, and experienced its fastest mobile internet and digital services such as Toffee, Health Hub and AppLink.