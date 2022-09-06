Banglalink first operator to launch next generation 4G with new spectrum

Banglalink becomes the first operator in the country to launch next generation 4G with new spectrum from the 2.3 GHz band. It officially started the deployment of the new spectrum from Khulna on Monday. The spectrum was acquired from BTRC’s last spectrum auction held in March this year.

Erik Aas, chief executive officer of Banglalink, made the announcement at a press conference organised in Khulna on Monday. Shyam Sunder Sikder, chairman, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), attended the press conference as the chief guest. Also present at the event were Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, commissioner, Engineering and Operations Division, BTRC, Taimur Rahman, regulatory affairs officer of Banglalink, Huseyin Turker, chief technology and information officer of Banglalink, F M Shahriar Omar Prince, cluster director of Banglalink and other top officials of the company.