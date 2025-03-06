'Eid with mi’ campaign offers up to 45pc discount

Redmi Buds 5A will be available for 1499 taka, with the previous maximum price being 2799 taka. Redmi Buds 5C will be available for 1999 taka, with the previous price being 3499 taka. POCO Pods will be available for 1199 taka, with the previous price being 1999 taka.

Additionally, the Redmi Watch 5 Active will be available for 2999 taka, with the previous price being 4499 taka, and the Redmi Watch 5 Lite will be available for 4499 taka, with the previous price being 6499 taka.

To avail of the discount, customers need to purchase any Redmi Note 14 series smartphone or the Redmi 13 (8+128GB variant) smartphone from any authorized Xiaomi Stores, Pickaboo or Gadget & Gear (G&G) outlets.

Customers will have the opportunity to purchase one of the five gadgets at a discounted price when they buy any of the mentioned smartphone models, subject to stock availability.