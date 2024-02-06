Honda's new XBlade version hits market in Bangladesh

Prothom Alo English Desk

Bangladesh Honda Private Limited has unveiled a new version of its Honda XBlade in the local market, extending the 160cc motorcycle segment further, read a press release.

Introducing the new bike, Shigeru Matsuzaki, managing director and CEO of the company, said, “Honda's global vision is to provide people with the joy of expanding their life's potential through affordable and quality mobility solutions.”

He expressed his gratitude to the 60,000 Bangladeshi customers who trusted Honda and chose the XBlade since its introduction in December 2019. The new XBlade 2024 is designed to meet the aspirations of success-oriented young enthusiasts.

While explaining the XBlade features, Shah Muhammad Ashequr Rahman, its chief marketing officer, said, “The generation which aspires to be an all rounder will find it hard to resist Honda’s globally acclaimed superior technology delivering a perfect blend of performance and style which will ignite new thrills with its expressive and futuristic design.”

He hoped that the new XBlade 2024 will win the hearts of Bangladeshi customers as it has advanced technology along with elegant, vibrant and radiant appearance.

The new XBlade is designed with precision to compliment the attitude of millennials and Generation-Z. Cut through the dark in style with robo-faced LED headlamp while leaving a mark on followers with the razor-edged LED tail lamp. Adding a sportier demeanor to XBlade is the sharp sculpted tank design and dual outlet muffler.

Its Xpressive and futuristic design is further accentuated by link type gear shifter, twisted grab rail, stylish New wheel stripes, sporty under cowl and front fork cover, newsharp side covers and hugger fender. New Xpressive graphics on fuel tank and side covers enhance the identity of XBlade.

For the one who embraces technology without compromising on looks, the XBlade strikes the perfect balance between sportiness and practicality.

At the heart of XBlade ticks Honda’s mid-size advanced 160cc HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine to provide greater performance and superior efficiency.

The Advanced and efficient engine is designed to deliver superior efficiency with superior 59 kmpl mileage. The engine has a high compression ratio, spiny sleeves, needle bearing rocker arm and counterweight balancer for smooth and powerful performance which reduces vibrations and helps in delivering smooth acceleration from low to high rpm.

The street-tech digital meter comes with advanced features - gear position indicator, digital clock, service due indicator, trip kilometer and fuel indicator. XBlade is equipped with the hazard switch that warns other drivers in low visibility situations.

The petal disc brake dissipates heat effectively improving braking efficiency and provides better control. The high-performance rear mono shock suspension offers superior riding comfort and excellent stability.

Being an all-rounder, the stylish XBade offers the 130mm wide rear tyre with hugger fender that handles rough roads well and a long and wide seat with ample space that accommodates the rider and the pillion comfortably. Seal chain requires less adjustments and reduces maintenance cost.

The new XBlade is available in three stunning colors – sports red, matte steel metallic and strontium silver metallic at all Honda exclusive authorised dealer (HEAD) showrooms nationwide. The price for the new XBlade 2024 is Tk 195,000.

To know and ignite new thrills with the new XBlade 2024, customers may visit Honda exclusive authorised dealers (HEAD) from 6 February, 2024.