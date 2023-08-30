RSC distributes recognition letters to 73 RMG factories

The RMG Sustainability Council (RSC) has distributed letters of recognition (LOR) to 73 new RMG factories that have successfully completed all the non-compliances that were identified during the initial inspections.

The international fashion brands are now very much aware of where they source from, and they always prioritize the suppliers that ensure safe workplaces for the workers. The LoR opens the door to new business opportunities which in turn boosts the country’s economy, read a press release.