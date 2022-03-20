Likee introduces ‘SuperLike’ feature to encourage content creators

Besides, content creators can monetise SuperLikes earned from the users as well. Nusan Tasim, an active Likee creator with a fanbase of almost 13M, is the highest achiever in this sector. The success of Nusan owed a great deal to his strategies of the high-quality content creation and active engagement with his fans. On Nusan’s profile, it’s noticeable that a variety of quality videos were shot in perfect lighting, using good camera giving perfect sound effects. All of these take immense dedication and proper planning before creating a content. Besides, he actively engages with his fans by arranging Giveaway and interacting with them in the comment section, which in return help to enhance his relationship with the followers and gain the SuperLikes from them.