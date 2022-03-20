Likee introduces ‘SuperLike’ feature to encourage content creators

Through ‘SuperLike’ feature, fans and users can get closer to their favourite and best content creators by giving SuperLike. Initially, users will be given 10 SuperLikes. When the stock of likes runs out, the user can take tasks to earn more quotas, like inviting friends to join the Likee-family or simply purchasing SuperLike quotas as a way of donation to favourite creators.
Besides, content creators can monetise SuperLikes earned from the users as well. Nusan Tasim, an active Likee creator with a fanbase of almost 13M, is the highest achiever in this sector. The success of Nusan owed a great deal to his strategies of the high-quality content creation and active engagement with his fans. On Nusan’s profile, it’s noticeable that a variety of quality videos were shot in perfect lighting, using good camera giving perfect sound effects. All of these take immense dedication and proper planning before creating a content. Besides, he actively engages with his fans by arranging Giveaway and interacting with them in the comment section, which in return help to enhance his relationship with the followers and gain the SuperLikes from them.
Likee is committed to support good content creators through this feature. Verified content creators can also post product reviews and earn through the approval of subscribers in the form of SuperLikes. This feature will not only provide the content creators an additional stream of revenue, but also motivate them to craft better stories for their audience and followers.
Gibson Yuen, head of Likee Global Operations said, “Times have changed, so is the consciousness level of the users. Now, quality contents matter more than ever and if you want to stay in the race, you must produce contents that are intriguing and creative.”
“Taking cue from this changed reality, Likee wants to provide both the users and content creators to engage among themselves in a more meaningful ways by means of creating effective and quality contents,” Gibson Yuen added.