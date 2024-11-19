Organix Energy, O.CREEDS sign MoU to Boost Bangladesh’s renewable energy

Organix Energy Inc, a global project developer in renewable energy, and Onushandhani Creeds Limited (O.CREEDS Ltd.), a Bangladeshi consultancy specialising in environmental and infrastructure projects, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on renewable energy initiatives.

This partnership focuses on leveraging organic waste and landfill gas to produce Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) and renewable electricity, significantly advancing waste management, energy security, and climate resilience in Bangladesh.

Organix Energy, based in British Columbia, Canada, is recognised for its expertise in developing, building, owning, and operating RNG projects. Organix recently completed a preliminary study on the Amin Bazar Landfill, estimating a production of 1.9 billion cubic feet (bcf) of RNG over 20 years. This production could contribute 1,807,275 MMBTU of energy, meeting local natural gas demands, decreasing LNG imports, and reducing emissions equivalent to taking 214,246 cars off Dhaka’s roads.