Organix Energy, O.CREEDS sign MoU to Boost Bangladesh’s renewable energy
Organix Energy Inc, a global project developer in renewable energy, and Onushandhani Creeds Limited (O.CREEDS Ltd.), a Bangladeshi consultancy specialising in environmental and infrastructure projects, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on renewable energy initiatives.
This partnership focuses on leveraging organic waste and landfill gas to produce Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) and renewable electricity, significantly advancing waste management, energy security, and climate resilience in Bangladesh.
Organix Energy, based in British Columbia, Canada, is recognised for its expertise in developing, building, owning, and operating RNG projects. Organix recently completed a preliminary study on the Amin Bazar Landfill, estimating a production of 1.9 billion cubic feet (bcf) of RNG over 20 years. This production could contribute 1,807,275 MMBTU of energy, meeting local natural gas demands, decreasing LNG imports, and reducing emissions equivalent to taking 214,246 cars off Dhaka’s roads.
Organix Energy’s projects utilise anaerobic digestion, a globally proven and environmentally safe technology with growing traction in North America and Europe. This method not only generates renewable energy but also produces nutrient-rich organic fertiliser, offering a safer alternative to incineration, which can emit toxic byproducts. “Selecting the right technology is critical for both environmental safety and long-term quality,” emphasised Tapas Biswas, CEO of Organix Energy. “Anaerobic digestion is a superior choice compared to incineration, which often results in higher greenhouse gas emissions and hazardous byproducts. Our focus is on implementing safe, top-quality solutions that align with Bangladesh’s climate and sustainability goals.”
O.CREEDS Ltd., headquartered in Dhaka, Bangladesh, brings extensive experience in environmental consultancy and project development, having successfully executed numerous impactful projects through its expertise in master planning, detailed design, and community engagement.
Engr. Md. Shahadat Hossain, Managing Director and chief executive officer of O.CREEDS Ltd., added, “Our joint mission is to deliver impactful waste-to-energy solutions that support cleaner cities and enhance energy access. This partnership represents a significant milestone in advancing Bangladesh’s renewable energy and waste management goals.”