Uber, Mana Bay partner to enhance customer experience
Uber, one of the leading ridesharing platforms and Mana Bay, country’s first Polynesian themed water park, have partnered to offer exclusive promotional benefits to their customers. This collaboration enhances convenience and elevates the experience, creating an unbeatable experience for the visitors.
Starting from 11 June, Uber riders are enjoying special discounts on rides to and from Mana Bay Water Park.
By using the promo code – ‘ICMANABAYRT2024’, riders can get 14 per cent off on the next two Intercity Round Trips for Dhaka-Mana Bay-Dhaka. The discount is applicable for intercity round trips within a duration between 4 hours and 24 hours and valid for up to two trips per user or rider.
Mana Bay will extend a 14 per cent discount on entry tickets to the water park for Intercity Round-Trip riders, with an additional 10 per cent discount on car parking. Intercity one-way drivers can also avail a waiver on parking fees for 20 minutes. This collaboration aims to provide a seamless experience from doorstep to destination, encouraging more visitors to enjoy the region’s premium water park.
Nasheed Ferdous Kamal, country head, Uber Bangladesh, said, “At Uber, we constantly strive to add value to our services, and this partnership with Mana Bay Water Park aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing convenient and accessible transportation options for our users in Bangladesh.”
“This collaboration presents a fantastic opportunity for intercity riders to enjoy affordable trips to and from Mana Bay and experience the excitement it offers without any friction.”
Salim Khan Surattee, assistant vice-president, Mana Bay Water Park said, "We are thrilled to partner with a brand like Uber. This partnership allows us to offer exclusive promotional deals to Uber's vast customer base, enhancing their visits to Mana Bay. Together, we aim to provide our guests with unparalleled value and convenience, ensuring a splashing experience at Mana Bay."
With Uber's Intercity Round-Trip service, riders may schedule a single or multiple-day return trip outside the city, while retaining the same car and driver.