Uber, Mana Bay partner to enhance customer experience

Uber, one of the leading ridesharing platforms and Mana Bay, country’s first Polynesian themed water park, have partnered to offer exclusive promotional benefits to their customers. This collaboration enhances convenience and elevates the experience, creating an unbeatable experience for the visitors.

Starting from 11 June, Uber riders are enjoying special discounts on rides to and from Mana Bay Water Park.

By using the promo code – ‘ICMANABAYRT2024’, riders can get 14 per cent off on the next two Intercity Round Trips for Dhaka-Mana Bay-Dhaka. The discount is applicable for intercity round trips within a duration between 4 hours and 24 hours and valid for up to two trips per user or rider.