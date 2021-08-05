Local

Mahtab steps down as Robi’s Managing Director and CEO

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

After a successful stint as Robi’s Managing Director and CEO for five years, Mahtab Uddin Ahmed has decided to step down, reports UNB.

Though his five-year term with Robi will officially come to an end on 31 October, 2021, he has decided to go on leave with immediate effect, according to a company release issued on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Robi’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) M Riyaaz Rasheed, in addition to his current role, will serve as the acting CEO with immediate effect.

Chairman of Robi Board of Directors, Thayaparan Sangarapillai said: “On behalf of the Robi Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mahtab for establishing Robi firmly as the leading digital service provider of the country.”

Advertisement

Mahtab thanked Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, Posts and Telecommunications Division, ICT Division, Bangladesh Security Exchange Commission, Dhaka Stock Exchange, Chittagong Stock Exchange, and Robi’s employees, business partners and customers for their cooperation.

Mahtab is Robi’s first home-grown CEO.

Read more from Local
Advertisement