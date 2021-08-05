Mahtab steps down as Robi’s Managing Director and CEO

Robi’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) M Riyaaz Rasheed, in addition to his current role, will serve as the acting CEO with immediate effect.
Chairman of Robi Board of Directors, Thayaparan Sangarapillai said: “On behalf of the Robi Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mahtab for establishing Robi firmly as the leading digital service provider of the country.”
Mahtab thanked Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, Posts and Telecommunications Division, ICT Division, Bangladesh Security Exchange Commission, Dhaka Stock Exchange, Chittagong Stock Exchange, and Robi’s employees, business partners and customers for their cooperation.
Mahtab is Robi’s first home-grown CEO.