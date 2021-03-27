Medtronic donates dialysis accessories to Gonoshasthaya Kendra

Medtronic Bangladesh, a global leader in medical technology, services, and solutions, donated kidney dialysis accessories to Gonoshasthaya Kendra for the Gonoshasthaya Dialysis Centre (GDC).

The donation was made in line with the spirit of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence. From now on, 50 patients being diagnosed with kidney diseases will receive affordable healthcare services, said a press release.

It said the country director of Medtronic Bangladesh, Farrukh Alam, handed over the dialysis accessories to the head of Gonoshasthaya Kendra’s nephrology department, professor Mamun Mostafi at an event at Gonoshasthaya Kendra in the capital’s Dhanmondi recently.