Medtronic donates dialysis accessories to Gonoshasthaya Kendra

Medtronic Bangladesh, a global leader in medical technology, services, and solutions, donated kidney dialysis accessories to Gonoshasthaya Kendra for the Gonoshasthaya Dialysis Centre (GDC).
The donation was made in line with the spirit of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence. From now on, 50 patients being diagnosed with kidney diseases will receive affordable healthcare services, said a press release.
It said the country director of Medtronic Bangladesh, Farrukh Alam, handed over the dialysis accessories to the head of Gonoshasthaya Kendra’s nephrology department, professor Mamun Mostafi at an event at Gonoshasthaya Kendra in the capital’s Dhanmondi recently.
Debojyoti Banerjee, national sales manager, Tuhinoor Sultana, marketing communications specialist from Medtronic Bangladesh and Md Liaquate Ali, deputy director of Gonoshasthaya Samajvittik Medical College, among others, were present at the occasion.
Speaking at the event, the country director of Medtronic Bangladesh, Farrukh Alam, said, “Gonoshasthaya Dialysis Centre has been providing low-cost and quality healthcare services to the patients in the country following international standards.”
Medtronic Bangladesh feels honoured to stand beside the GDC and support kidney patients in their treatment. “We believe in improving people’s quality of life; on that note, our joint effort, certainly, will help more people to get kidney treatment,” he added.
The press release said Gonoshasthaya Dialysis Centre is the first and largest and centre for kidney dialysis in the country. Currently, it operates in Dhaka and recently started operations in Dhaka's Savar with a capacity of 25 units, with an average of 300 patients being dialysed every day.
Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Medtronic is among the world’s largest medical technology, services, and solutions companies and provides services to more than 150 countries, according to the press release.