BIBM launches international course on sustainable finance

The course was launched through an event at the BIBM auditorium on Wednesday, with secretary to economic relations division Sharifa Khan present as the chief guest. Florian Höllen, head of development cooperation at the German embassy in Dhaka, and Ahmed Jamal, chairman of BIBM executive committee and deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, attended the event as special guests.
Among others, Firdaus Ara Hussain, project manager of ICICF Project-GIZ Bangladesh; Shah Md Ahsan Habib, professor (selection grade) of BIBM; and Akhtaruzzaman, director general of BIBM, were also present along with other high officials from the central bank, ERD, managing directors and CEOs of different banks were present.
The course is being financed by a bi-lateral project -- Improved Coordination of International Climate Finance (ICICF) -- jointly implemented by the finance ministry’s economic relations division and GIZ Bangladesh.
The ICICF project is supporting Bangladesh Bank in implementing the sustainable finance policy in the banking sector through capacity straightening of the financial sector officials and encouraging climate investments from the private sector.