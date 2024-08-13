Grameenphone partners with Mobileum

Grameenphone has partnered with Mobileum Inc. (‘Mobileum’), a leading global provider of analytics and network solutions. Mobileum will provide a next-generation revenue assurance and fraud management (RAFM) solution, built on its flagship Active Intelligence Platform (AIP) to Grameenphone for its risk management transformation.

This strategic partnership reinforces Grameenphone's commitment to customer-centricity by continuously innovating and leveraging cutting-edge technologies to cater to customers' evolving needs while delivering superior and secure customer experience. The collaboration with Mobileum aligns with Grameenphone's vision of becoming a future-fit telco-tech.

These advancements will enable Grameenphone to identify and prevent revenue leakage, strengthen fraud detection capabilities, and provide customer insights by leveraging machine learning algorithms, advanced analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in real-time and delivering customers a more safe and efficient service.