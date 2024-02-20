BetterStories, South Asia Tech host founders' reception for startup ecosystem professionals

Startup founders, investors, other builders of the startup ecosystem, and leaders from the banks, financial institutions, venture capital (VC) firms, diplomats and journalists were present at the event.

The evening commenced with a warm welcome and registration, followed by a mixer where guests had an opportunity to meet and engage in close contact with several of the founders and management teams from startups in Bangladesh and India.

This was followed by two engaging sessions aimed at showcasing the founders and their startups. These sessions provided valuable information on the vision of the founders, and details on the capabilities and potential of their startups, transforming the landscape of industries and consumer experience in South Asia.