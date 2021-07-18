Nagad offers 10pc cashback at super shop purchase before Eid

Customers will receive a 10 per cent discount, or up to Tk 100, if they make payment through the Nagad app or mobile USSD at any of the outlets, said a press release.

Under the campaign, users can avail the offer once from each of the seven superstores.

The mobile financial service has launched the offer as part of its “Deshi Nagad e Beshi Lav” campaign to facilitate shopping at the superstores.