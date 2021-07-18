Nagad offers 10pc cashback at super shop purchase before Eid

Customers will receive a 10 per cent discount, or up to Tk 100, if they make payment through the Nagad app or mobile USSD at any of the outlets, said a press release.
Under the campaign, users can avail the offer once from each of the seven superstores.
The mobile financial service has launched the offer as part of its “Deshi Nagad e Beshi Lav” campaign to facilitate shopping at the superstores.
Nagad's managing director Tanvir A Mishuk said, “From the beginning, the vision of Nagad has been to provide more facilities to the people in every sphere of their lives. The cashback offer ahead of Eid is the outcome of the vision. I hope our users will get a better glimpse of how using Nagad can give them the maximum benefit.”
If users have any complaints or comments about the offer, they can call Nagad at call center number 16167 or 0960961718.