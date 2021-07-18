Local

Nagad offers 10pc cashback at super shop purchase before Eid

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Nagad, the mobile financial arm of Bangladesh Post Office, has announced a 10 per cent cashback on the purchase at the top seven super shops of the country in the run-up to the Eid-ul-Azha celebration.

Users of Nagad can enjoy the offer until the night before Eid at around 300 outlets of Shwapno, Unimart, Prince Bazar, Wholesale Club, Meena Bazar, Daily Shopping and Agora, reports BSS.

Advertisement

Customers will receive a 10 per cent discount, or up to Tk 100, if they make payment through the Nagad app or mobile USSD at any of the outlets, said a press release.

Under the campaign, users can avail the offer once from each of the seven superstores.

The mobile financial service has launched the offer as part of its “Deshi Nagad e Beshi Lav” campaign to facilitate shopping at the superstores.

Advertisement

Nagad's managing director Tanvir A Mishuk said, “From the beginning, the vision of Nagad has been to provide more facilities to the people in every sphere of their lives. The cashback offer ahead of Eid is the outcome of the vision. I hope our users will get a better glimpse of how using Nagad can give them the maximum benefit.”

If users have any complaints or comments about the offer, they can call Nagad at call center number 16167 or 0960961718.

Read more from Local
Advertisement