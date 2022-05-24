Nagad offers special discounts on healthcare payments

These offers of varying duration will be available throughout the year, said a press release.
From now, Nagad customers will get a discount of up to Tk 2,350 on Nagad payments for special health check-ups at United Hospital. Customers will be able to enjoy this offer at United Hospital till 31 May.
Apart from this, for routine health check-ups of customers or their loved ones, customers can purchase a health card of Tk 1,000 from Sakib 75 Health Care and enjoy a discount of Tk 600 if they make the payment through Nagad.
This offer can be availed multiple times till 15 July 2022.
In addition, many customers now take physiotherapy to treat chronic diseases, such as rheumatism and paralysis. With that in mind, Nagad is offering up to 25 per cent discount on certain services at Dhaka City Physiotherapy Hospital. The offer will also run until 15 July 2022.
Also, customers at Zaynax Health can get a 20 per cent discount on all sorts of healthcare by making the payment with Nagad, which will be valid through 15 July.
Besides, customers will be able to enjoy up to 50 per cent discount on specific dental treatments at the ‘Dental Pixel hospital’ on Nagad payment till 15 July 2022.
To guarantee both physical and mental well-being, customers can receive discounts of up to 15 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively, while making payments for mental healthcare through Nagad at LifeSpring and Bangladesh Psychiatric Care Limited.
This offer is valid till 31 August, 2022 at Bangladesh Psychiatric Care.