Nagad offers special discounts on healthcare payments

These offers of varying duration will be available throughout the year, said a press release.

From now, Nagad customers will get a discount of up to Tk 2,350 on Nagad payments for special health check-ups at United Hospital. Customers will be able to enjoy this offer at United Hospital till 31 May.

Apart from this, for routine health check-ups of customers or their loved ones, customers can purchase a health card of Tk 1,000 from Sakib 75 Health Care and enjoy a discount of Tk 600 if they make the payment through Nagad.

This offer can be availed multiple times till 15 July 2022.