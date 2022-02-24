Nearly 90,000 avail IDLC savings schemes through bKash since Sept 2021

Around 90,000 people have availed the savings schemeS of IDLC Finance through bKash app since the digital schemes was launched in September 2021, amounting to Tk 140 million (14 crore).

Sixty four per cent of these bKash customers availed the savings schemes service for future purpose, 25 per cent to secure financial security, 6 per cent to bear educational expenses and the remaining 5 per cent availed it for other purposes.

Customers availing the digital savings service through bKash app were mostly youths.