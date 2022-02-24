Nearly 90,000 avail IDLC savings schemes through bKash since Sept 2021

bKash, which is the market leader in providing mobile financial service in Bangladesh with 58.5 million customers, disclosed the data in a statement on Thursday.
Rukhsana Mily, manager (PR and media relations, corporate communications) at bKash, told Prothom Alo the data revealed on Thursday included the number of customers availing the IDLC services from September 2021 to 23 February this year.
A bKash customer can open IDLC Finance’s monthly savings schemes of different terms and amounts in just two minutes without any hassle of papers and forms.
One can avail the savings schemes of IDLC Finance in monthly instalments of Tk 500, Tk 1,000, Tk 2,000 and Tk 3,000 starting from a minimum period of two years to a maximum of four years.
To open a savings account in IDLC, a customer needs to click on 'Savings (in bank and financial institution)' icon from the home screen of bKash app and follow some easy steps.
Customer can also enjoy depositing monthly instalments and getting the total amount upon maturity through bKash app.
The savings instalments will automatically be transferred from the bKash account to IDLC Finance on a specific date of each month.
A customer availing a saving scheme will be notified before each due date to keep sufficient balance in the account. One can also see all the important information ‘Live’ from the bKash app, including total savings amount, savings period, and profits.
One can also withdraws savings amount through app at any stage after three months of opening the scheme. A customer can also Cash Out the full amount including interest without any charge upon the maturity of Savings Schemes.
Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash, said, “Saving money after covering monthly expenses is a long practiced tradition to secure future. IDLC and bKash has made this practice more convenient and easier through technology.”
“This opportunity of saving a small amount of money without any hassle will help all to save money and this will improve the living standard of people,” he added.
Syed Javed Noor, deputy managing director of IDLC, said, “This digital savings opportunity has created a positive vibe among the people who are still out of financial inclusion.”
“We believe, this service of IDLC and bKash will play a vital role in the structural transformation of country’s economy and fulfilling dream of Digital Bangladesh,” he added.