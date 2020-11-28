New solution for premenstrual syndrome relief

Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University organised an event on 28 November to present a study report on 'Safety and Efficacy of curcumin based formulated food (Karkuma Super Food) on Premenstrual Syndrome Symptoms: A Randomized Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Trial,” that has the potential to introduce a whole new relief in the lives of all women.

With the aim to verify the effectiveness of ‘functional food,’ the research was conducted by Prof. Dr. Khaleda Islam, Institute of Nutrition and Food Science, University of Dhaka and Prof. Dr. AK Obidul Huq, Food Technology and Nutritional Science department, Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University. Especially capable of lessening women’s premenstrual syndrome (PMS), ‘Karkuma Super Food’ formulated and produced by Organic Nutrition Ltd, shows no evident of side-effect on the consumers – as per the research.