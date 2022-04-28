Local

NID related fees can now be paid through ‘upay’

Prothom Alo English Desk
Mobile financial service provider ‘upay’ signed an agreement with Election Commission on Tuesday aiming to facilitate customers to make payment of national identity (NID) cards related fees.

It will cover various services such as correction of National Identity (NID) cards or collection of duplicate NIDs.

The service will be available to customers soon through the upay app.The customers will also be able to get the service by dialing ‘268’.

Rezaul Hossain, managing director and chief executive officer of upay and Mohammad Azizul Islam, director, administration & finance, NID wing under the Election Commission secretariat signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Among the others present at the programme held on the occasion of signing the agreement were Iman Kalyan Dutta, chief sales & service officer, Shakib Altaf, deputy director, government and emerging sales and Hasan Mohammad Zahid, assistant director, government sales.

