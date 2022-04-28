NID related fees can now be paid through ‘upay’

Rezaul Hossain, managing director and chief executive officer of upay and Mohammad Azizul Islam, director, administration & finance, NID wing under the Election Commission secretariat signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
Among the others present at the programme held on the occasion of signing the agreement were Iman Kalyan Dutta, chief sales & service officer, Shakib Altaf, deputy director, government and emerging sales and Hasan Mohammad Zahid, assistant director, government sales.