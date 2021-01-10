NOVOAIR celebrates 8th anniversary

Private airline company, NOVOAIR, celebrated its 8th founding anniversary on Saturday through various programmes, reports UNB.
NOVOAIR’s inaugural flight was on 9 January 2013 from Dhaka to Chattogram.
NOVOAIR managing director Mofizur Rahman greeted all saying that company has always given priority to its customers’ safety, security, comfort, and on-time performance.
“We have gained passengers trust for safe air travel,” he said on Saturday.
NOVOAIR always works to provide quality services maintaining on-time departure, he said.
As part of this plan, NOVOAIR has acquired seven ATR 72-500 model aircraft, said a media release.
“On this special occasion, our commitment will be ensuring of passengers’ safety with the addition of more aircraft, expanding domestic and international destinations, consistent with our valuable passengers’ needs,” Mofizur Rahman said.
NOVOAIR network covers Dhaka, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Jashore, Sylhet, Saidpur, Rajshahi and Barishal for domestic routes and India’s Kolkata for international destination.