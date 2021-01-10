NOVOAIR celebrates 8th anniversary

Private airline company, NOVOAIR, celebrated its 8th founding anniversary on Saturday through various programmes, reports UNB.

NOVOAIR’s inaugural flight was on 9 January 2013 from Dhaka to Chattogram.

NOVOAIR managing director Mofizur Rahman greeted all saying that company has always given priority to its customers’ safety, security, comfort, and on-time performance.

“We have gained passengers trust for safe air travel,” he said on Saturday.

NOVOAIR always works to provide quality services maintaining on-time departure, he said.

As part of this plan, NOVOAIR has acquired seven ATR 72-500 model aircraft, said a media release.