US-Bangla Airlines gets IOSA certificate

US-Bangla Airlines has become the first private carrier of the country to get the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), UNB reports.

Argus Pros, one of the five audit firms worldwide designated by IATA, acted as the auditor for US-Bangla Airlines to receive the IOSA certificate, reads a media release.

To receive the IOSA certificate, the airline had to take into consideration the progress of all the indicators of a total of eight disciplines.