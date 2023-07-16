bKash organises half-yearly seminar on AML-CFT

bKash, the largest MFS Provider of the country, organized a two-day long seminar to boost the skills of all employees engaged in Anti Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML&CFT) compliance functions, said a press release.

Employees engaged in AML&CFT department including those stationed at various regions attended the seminar focused on the prevention of informal remittance, gambling/betting and unauthorized forex/cryptocurrency transactions.