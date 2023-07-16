bKash organises half-yearly seminar on AML-CFT

bKash, the largest MFS Provider of the country, organized a two-day long seminar to boost the skills of all employees engaged in Anti Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML&CFT) compliance functions, said a press release.
Employees engaged in AML&CFT department including those stationed at various regions attended the seminar focused on the prevention of informal remittance, gambling/betting and unauthorized forex/cryptocurrency transactions.
Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of bKash; Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), chief external and corporate affairs officer (CECAO) and chief anti-money laundering and compliance officer (CAMLCO); Mohammed Ferdous Yusuf, chief human resources officer; and Saber Sharif, head of AML&CFT department of bKash were present at the seminar held in Dhaka recently.
bKash organizes a half-yearly ‘AML-CFT Seminar’ on a regular basis to boost the skills of its employees to prevent money laundering and financing of terrorism in the MFS sector and increase customers’ financial security and awareness.
As a reporting organization, bKash is the only MFS provider in the country with dedicated compliance teams deployed in various regions of the country – in line with the recommendations of regulatory organizations.
bKash is also playing a pioneering role among the Bangladeshi MFS providers in deploying customized compliance tools like AML360 Financial Crime Investigation Solution and Screening Intelligence System (SIS).