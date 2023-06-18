Grameenphone, Anjuman Mufidul Islam partner on free SMS facility

Grameenphone signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Anjuman Mufidul Islam, the renowned welfare organization, to provide 2 million SMS, free of cost, to support their campaigns for social well-being and charity, said a press release.

A signing event took place at GP House in Dhaka on Sunday, where Hans Martin Hoegh Henrichsen, CCAO, Grameenphone and Md Mahfuzur Rahman, executive director of Anjuman Mofidul Islam, signed the MoU on behalf of respective sides.