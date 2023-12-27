Winners of ‘Speed lakh taka’r hebby offer’ receive prize money

The prize-giving ceremony for the 'Speed Lakh Taka'r Hebby Offer' recently took place at the office of Akij Food and Beverage Limited's office in the capital’s Panthapath, said a press release.

Syed Johurul Alam Rumon, director (operations) and Maidul Islam, head of marketing of the Akij Food and Beverage Limited along with other officials of the company handed over Tk 100,000 to each of the winners as the prize money.

Speed, one of the country's most renowned brands and the recipient of six consecutive best brand awards, initiated the consumer promotion on 10 October, 2023. The campaign ended on 30 November.