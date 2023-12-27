Winners of ‘Speed lakh taka’r hebby offer’ receive prize money

The prize-giving ceremony for the 'Speed Lakh Taka'r Hebby Offer' recently took place at the office of Akij Food and Beverage Limited's office in the capital’s Panthapath, said a press release.
Syed Johurul Alam Rumon, director (operations) and Maidul Islam, head of marketing of the Akij Food and Beverage Limited along with other officials of the company handed over Tk 100,000 to each of the winners as the prize money.
Speed, one of the country's most renowned brands and the recipient of six consecutive best brand awards, initiated the consumer promotion on 10 October, 2023. The campaign ended on 30 November.
Throughout the campaign, four different closure numbers from Speed's 250ml PET bottles were shared on its official Facebook page. Every day, one of the participants was selected as the winner from those who successfully matched the closure numbers.
Committed to providing the best experiences for its consumers, Speed launched the 'Speed Lakh Taka'r Hebby Offer,' which garnered significant attention and popularity among the target audience. The high officials at Akij Food and Beverage Limited express their optimism about continuing such engaging consumer promotions in the days to come.