imo lends support to underprivileged children’s education

Popular instant messaging app imo, in collaboration with JAAGO Foundation, has recently donated educational stationeries and materials among underprivileged children in a bid to help them access to education.

The donation was made at an event held at JAAGO Foundation Banani School located in Korail, said a press release.

After the pandemic hit the country, the education sector has been suffering a lot. Especially, many children belonging to the lower-income echelons of society, are being left out of educational facilities.