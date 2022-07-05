OPPO to celebrate Eid with grand offers

Besides, customers can win exciting home appliances including fridge, microwave oven and coffee maker through lucky draw. They can also win Enco W11 TWS Headphones, up to 5000 TK cashback, Internet data bundle and 15 per cent Extra SWAP exchange offer.
Moreover, customers who buy devices from the F21 Pro series (OPPO F21 Pro or F21 Pro 5G) will win a sure shot Gift Box consisting of exciting gifts.
To be eligible for these gifts and offers, customers will need to visit https://oppobangladesh.com/lottery/ and fill up the required boxes with relevant information, and click the green bar saying “Redeem Your Luck”. Customers from any region of the country can participate and avail these exciting offers.
Liu Feng, Head of Brand of OPPO Bangladesh Authorized Exclusive Distributor, said, “As an effort to add a bit more excitement to the Eid celebrations, we have come up with these offers. We believe that our customers will truly enjoy the gifts along with their desired smartphone purchases.”
OPPO has recently introduced its latest addition to the F series of devices, the OPPO F21 Pro 5G in the Bangladesh market. The OPPO F21 Pro 5G comes equipped with Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 695 5G Mobile Platform 6nm Chipset which supports super-fast internet 4G+. The device features an Ultra-Thin Flat Edge Retro Design and Dual Orbit Lights with a massive 4,500mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC flash charging.