OPPO to celebrate Eid with grand offers

OPPO Bangladesh introduced exciting offers for its customers to celebrate the spirit of Eid-ul-Azha with all its glory, UNB reports.

The offer began on 2 July and is scheduled to continue till 9 July. During the campaign period, customers can win exciting gifts and avail lucrative offers through lottery.

For purchase of any device among OPPO A16e, OPPO A16, OPPO A54, OPPO A76, OPPO A95, OPPO F21 Pro and OPPO F21 Pro 5G, customers will have a chance to win a Suzuki Motorbike, throughout the Eid offer period.