Walton to hold first Intl Advanced Components and Technology Expo

Electronics brand Walton is manufacturing advanced technology's energy efficient fridge, television, air conditioner, compressor, washing machine, oven, fan, rice cooker, blender, LED light, laptop, computer, mobile phone.
Along with these products, Walton is also producing more than 50,000 types of industrial materials, components and solutions products, including PCB, motherboard, mold and die, nut-bolt, screw, master batch, glue and tap, which are used at various stages in almost all types of industrial sectors.
After meeting its internal demands, Walton has been exporting these products to different countries of the world. There is a huge potential for further growth in exports as these products have huge demands in the world market.
To avail such opportunities, Walton's advance technology solution (ats) department is going to arrange the country's first-ever mega industrial expo titled 'International Advanced Components and Technology Expo-2023 (ATS)' to highlight the Walton's manufactured electrical and electronics goods, home and kitchen appliances, ICT devices, industrial materials, components, testing lab and solutions before local and foreign industrial buyers and visitors.
The ATS Expo-2023 managed by Walton is scheduled to be held from 10 August to 12 August, 2023 at the Hall No 1 of International Convention Centre Bashundhara in the capital.
Golam Murshed, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, said that the main objective of holding the ATS Expo is to empower local industries by providing quality industrial materials, components and testing solutions to the leading industries.”
He further said, “ATS Expo will be the first and largest international industrial fair held by a single organisation in Bangladesh. More than 50,000 sorts of environment-friendly green technology energy saving electrical, electronics, home and kitchen appliance products, industrial materials, components, testing labs, facilities and machinery will be displayed in this expo.”
“From now, this expo will be held every year to attract the attention of domestic and foreign buyers. We have plans to organise such exhibitions outside the country as well,” he added.
Along with the manufacturing plants, country's largest research and innovation center and several international standard testing labs, including NUSDAT-UTS, have been built at the Walton headquarters at Walton headquarters in Chandra Gazipur. Which will facilitate the testing solutions of products manufactured by other leading industrial organisations of the country.