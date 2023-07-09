Walton to hold first Intl Advanced Components and Technology Expo

Electronics brand Walton is manufacturing advanced technology's energy efficient fridge, television, air conditioner, compressor, washing machine, oven, fan, rice cooker, blender, LED light, laptop, computer, mobile phone.

Along with these products, Walton is also producing more than 50,000 types of industrial materials, components and solutions products, including PCB, motherboard, mold and die, nut-bolt, screw, master batch, glue and tap, which are used at various stages in almost all types of industrial sectors.

After meeting its internal demands, Walton has been exporting these products to different countries of the world. There is a huge potential for further growth in exports as these products have huge demands in the world market.