Huawei to establish 3rd ICT academy in Bangladesh

The MoU was signed through an event held at the VC office of the RUET campus, Rajshahi, on 13 September.
This third ICT Academy in Bangladesh is designed to facilitate students with advanced ICT knowledge, equipping them with the necessary skills for the future.
Huawei inaugurated an ICT academy at BUET in April. It also signed a MoU to establish an ICT academy at KUET.
Sazzad Hossain, vice chancellor of RUET, graced the event as the chief guest while Karl Yu Ying, country director of Public Affairs and Communications Department of Huawei Bangladesh, along with other officials were present.
Huawei will provide its enriched online learning platform with diversified courses to the students of RUET. RUET teachers will also get the opportunity to become Huawei certified trainers at this academy. The trained RUET teachers will coach the students afterwards.