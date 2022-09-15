Local

Huawei to establish 3rd ICT academy in Bangladesh

Staff Correspondent
The MoU was signed at the VC office of the RUET campus on 13 September.
Leading global ICT infrastructure provider Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) for establishing an ICT Academy there.

The deal was signed to create opportunities for the students to develop industry-oriented knowledge and ICT skills, said a press release on Thursday.

The MoU was signed through an event held at the VC office of the RUET campus, Rajshahi, on 13 September.

This third ICT Academy in Bangladesh is designed to facilitate students with advanced ICT knowledge, equipping them with the necessary skills for the future.

Huawei inaugurated an ICT academy at BUET in April. It also signed a MoU to establish an ICT academy at KUET.

Sazzad Hossain, vice chancellor of RUET, graced the event as the chief guest while Karl Yu Ying, country director of Public Affairs and Communications Department of Huawei Bangladesh, along with other officials were present.

Huawei will provide its enriched online learning platform with diversified courses to the students of RUET. RUET teachers will also get the opportunity to become Huawei certified trainers at this academy. The trained RUET teachers will coach the students afterwards.

