PRAN-RFL’s four companies receive top VAT payer award

Prothom Alo English Desk

Four companies of PRAN-RFL Group have received highest VAT payer’s award 2018-19, for paying highest amount of VAT in production category at district level, reports UNB.

RFL Electronics Ltd, Banga Bakers Ltd, Banga Building Materials Ltd and Durable Plastic Ltd received the awards in production category in Narsingdi, Sylhet, Habiganj and Magura districts respectively, said a press release.

The awards have been given in a programme on the occasion of National VAT Day organized by National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Thursday.

Choudhury Atiur Rasul, director (Accounts) of PRAN-RFL Group received the award on behalf of RFL Electronics from Tasmina Hossain, commissioner of Customs, Excise & VAT Commissionerate, Dhaka (East).

He said “We are glad that four companies of PRAN-RFL Group has received award for paying highest amount of VAT. We will continue to play role in the economic development of the country through paying VAT in the future.”

Advertisement

More News

Emirates Airlines boosts services to Dhaka from 14 Dec

Emirates Airlines boosts services to Dhaka from 14 December

3 Bangladeshi companies on Forbes list

3 Bangladeshi companies on Forbes list

New solution for premenstrual syndrome relief

Presenting study report on 'Safety and Efficacy of curcumin based formulated food (Karkuma Super Food) on Premenstrual Syndrome Symptoms: A Randomized Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Trial

praniSheba introduces livestock insurance service

praniSheba introduces livestock insurance service