PRAN-RFL’s four companies receive top VAT payer award

Four companies of PRAN-RFL Group have received highest VAT payer’s award 2018-19, for paying highest amount of VAT in production category at district level, reports UNB.

RFL Electronics Ltd, Banga Bakers Ltd, Banga Building Materials Ltd and Durable Plastic Ltd received the awards in production category in Narsingdi, Sylhet, Habiganj and Magura districts respectively, said a press release.

The awards have been given in a programme on the occasion of National VAT Day organized by National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Thursday.

Choudhury Atiur Rasul, director (Accounts) of PRAN-RFL Group received the award on behalf of RFL Electronics from Tasmina Hossain, commissioner of Customs, Excise & VAT Commissionerate, Dhaka (East).

He said “We are glad that four companies of PRAN-RFL Group has received award for paying highest amount of VAT. We will continue to play role in the economic development of the country through paying VAT in the future.”