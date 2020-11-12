praniSheba introduces livestock insurance service

This system of animal insurance through face recognition technology is the first in Bangladesh and quite rare even around the globe. Under this insurance scheme, the farmer can easily cover the permanent loss due to premature death and injury of cattle. Upon receiving compensation, they will be able to secure their valuable assets.

praniSheba’s Easy Package has already applied for a patent under the Department of Patents, Designs and Trademarks of the Ministry of Industries.

Fida Haq, managing director and chief executive officer of adorsho praniSheba, said, “By the use of information technology in agricultural extension activities, we are willing to ameliorate the livestock sector of Bangladesh. The purpose of praniSheba Easy Package is to bring the livestock farms, especially the beef fattening farms under the safety net of animal insurance.”