Grameenphone brings a new cobranded 4G smartphone, itel A24 Pro

Along with this 4G smartphone, GP customers will also enjoy complimentary Internet for one year; customers will get a total of 24GB of Internet, every month 2GB (1GB regular data and 1GB Bioscope Streaming with a validity of 7 days) for 12 months.

Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital & Strategy Officer, Grameenphone, said, “As the connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, we take it as a sincere responsibility at Grameenphone to ensure every opportunity to lessen the digital gap. The power of connectivity can transform Bangladesh, and together with Transsion Bangladesh, we now present itel A24 Pro to serve on this responsibility. With itel A24 Pro smartphone in hand, I hope our customers will be able to experience Grameenphone's countrywide 4G network coverage and improve their digital lifestyles through seamless connectivity".