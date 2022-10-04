Grameenphone brings a new cobranded 4G smartphone, itel A24 Pro

This newly launched 4G smartphone has a 5 Inc display equipped with 1.4GHz Quad-Core Processor.
In addition, it has 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM, which will ensure the smooth experience of digital services through its pre-installed MyGP App, and the 3020 MAh battery will give backup for daylong usage.
Along with this 4G smartphone, GP customers will also enjoy complimentary Internet for one year; customers will get a total of 24GB of Internet, every month 2GB (1GB regular data and 1GB Bioscope Streaming with a validity of 7 days) for 12 months.
Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital & Strategy Officer, Grameenphone, said, “As the connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, we take it as a sincere responsibility at Grameenphone to ensure every opportunity to lessen the digital gap. The power of connectivity can transform Bangladesh, and together with Transsion Bangladesh, we now present itel A24 Pro to serve on this responsibility. With itel A24 Pro smartphone in hand, I hope our customers will be able to experience Grameenphone's countrywide 4G network coverage and improve their digital lifestyles through seamless connectivity".
Rezwanul Hoque, CEO, Transsion Bangladesh Limited said, “itel is a budget-friendly and popular brand among smartphone users in the Bangladesh market. itel is always working to reach the customer with a good quality smartphone at an affordable price and to bring modern connectivity facilities to every customer. In that continuation, it is expected that the A24 Pro smartphone with the best 4G offer at an affordable price will win the hearts of the customers.”
The handset is currently available in the market in three attractive colors at only BDT 6,990 excluding VAT.
For more information, visit Grameenphone website.