TAP, Trust Bank introduces add money service

Mobile financial services (MFS) provider Trust Axiata Pay (TAP) and Trust Bank have started the add money service to make financial transactions easy and affordable, reports UNB.

Tap customers can now add money from their Trust Bank accounts, according to a media statement.

Dewan Nazmul Hasan, chief executive officer of Tap, said: "Tap customers can add money to their tap wallets from Trust Bank. This process will help them save their time and money."

"Tap customers can add Tk50,000 in a day and Tk3 lakh in a month from their bank accounts," he added.