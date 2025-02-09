Grameenphone launches nationwide #1 Express campaign

Grameenphone has launched the #1 Express, a nationwide on-ground activation campaign and online project aimed at bringing its best offerings directly to customers.

According to a press release, this initiative, designed to provide an immersive experience, reinforces Grameenphone’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric service.

The #1 Express campaign was officially inaugurated at GPHouse in the presence of Farha Naz Zaman, Chief Marketing Officer of Grameenphone, along with other senior officials. As part of the launch, the company introduced its latest theme song, Ek er Moddhei Onek, an anthem encapsulating the brand’s promise of being the ultimate destination for everything good.