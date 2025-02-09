Grameenphone launches nationwide #1 Express campaign
Grameenphone has launched the #1 Express, a nationwide on-ground activation campaign and online project aimed at bringing its best offerings directly to customers.
According to a press release, this initiative, designed to provide an immersive experience, reinforces Grameenphone’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric service.
The #1 Express campaign was officially inaugurated at GPHouse in the presence of Farha Naz Zaman, Chief Marketing Officer of Grameenphone, along with other senior officials. As part of the launch, the company introduced its latest theme song, Ek er Moddhei Onek, an anthem encapsulating the brand’s promise of being the ultimate destination for everything good.
Pritom Hasan marked a memorable debut for the song, reinforcing Grameenphone’s commitment to providing unmatched value and transformative connectivity experiences.
Grameenphone has always strived to offer more than just connectivity and #1 Express is not just a campaign; it's an experience. Grameenphone is taking its commitment to superior customer experiences on the road, with hands-on activations, creating interactive and engaging experiences that showcase the power and benefits of its network across hundreds of locations nationwide.
From personalised data offers on MyGP to seamless streaming; virtual reality (VR) engagements; high-speed, low-ping gaming, and customized Flexiplan packages - the activation is set to redefine how customers experience connectivity, bringing life to all the elements that sets Grameenphone apart, making it the #1 telecom operator.
The campaign will highlight Grameenphone's leadership in network quality, customer experience, streaming, and video, emphasizing its commitment to providing the best-customized plans, enhancing everyday experiences, staying close to its customers and keeping them at the core of everything.
“Our customers are the reason we continuously strive to push boundaries and redefine the connectivity experience,” said Farha Naz Zaman, Chief Marketing Officer of Grameenphone. “The #1 Express activation is a celebration of this bond, allowing us to take the best of Grameenphone directly to our customers nationwide. We want our users to experience the full potential of our network, enabling possibilities and delivering #1 solutions tailored to our customers’ needs.”
The #1 Express campaign brings an exciting array of interactive elements designed to create memorable moments for attendees. Catering to diverse interests, the campaign offers hands-on engagement with Grameenphone’s products and services. Highlights include live music performances, mini concerts, immersive gaming zones, and engaging quizzes.
Visitors will also be able to enjoy exclusive branded merchandise and get special data or entertainment PlayPacks. Additionally, customers can purchase #1 SIM plans, GPFi services, and Alo services at selected locations. To add a unique touch of excitement, attendees may even have the chance to ride with celebrities, making the activation a vibrant and engaging experience for all.