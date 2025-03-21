Organix Energy, ILII collaborate to transform waste management in Bangladesh
Organix Energy Inc., a Canada-based renewable energy and waste management company, has announced a strategic collaboration with ILII to revolutionise waste management in Bangladesh, says a press release.
The initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and aims to develop sustainable solutions for waste management while generating carbon credits and employment opportunities.
Iqbal Bhuiyan, president and CEO of ILII, brings over 30 years of experience in waste management and landfill engineering. An adjunct professor at the University of British Columbia, Canada, Bhuiyan co-authored British Columbia Landfill Criteria for Solid Waste Management (2nd Edition) and Wood Waste Landfills Guidelines. His career began at CARE International and then he moved to the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) in Bangladesh, where he served for a decade before moving to Canada. Driven by his deep feelings for his homeland, Bhuiyan is committed to giving back to Bangladesh by enhancing its waste management infrastructure.
“Bangladesh must prioritise environmental sustainability to build a stronger nation. The time has come to implement global standards in waste management and landfill operations, transforming dumpsites into scientifically managed facilities,” said Bhuiyan.
Organix Energy Inc. has been actively developing projects in Bangladesh to address the country’s growing waste challenges. Tapas Biswas, CEO of Organix Energy Inc. and a licensed professional engineer in Canada, believes that Bangladesh has immense potential to capitalize on carbon credit markets.
“There is no alternative but to elevate our waste management sector. I am pleased to see that the government, private organizations, investors, and donor agencies are recognizing the urgency and working together. This collaboration will not only improve waste management in Bangladesh but also create revenue streams and employment opportunities for the nation,” said Biswas.
Alongside landfill management, Organix Energy Inc. is promoting anaerobic digestion technology as an environmentally friendly solution ideally suited to Bangladesh’s climate conditions. Unlike other waste-to-energy technologies such as pyrolysis and incineration, anaerobic digestion does not emit harmful byproducts. While incineration may address waste disposal, it contributes to air quality issues, making anaerobic digestion a cleaner, more sustainable alternative.
Organix Energy Inc., based in Canada’s British Columbia, recently completed a preliminary study on the Amin Bazar Landfill, estimating a production of 1.9 billion cubic feet (bcf) of renewable natural gas (RNG) over 20 years. This could contribute “1,807,275 MMBTU of energy, meeting local natural gas demands, decreasing LNG imports, and reducing emissions equivalent to taking 214,246 cars off Dhaka’s roads,” according to the statement.
Additionally, Organix projects utilise anaerobic digestion technology to generate renewable energy while producing nutrient-rich organic fertiliser, further enhancing agricultural productivity. Organix Energy Inc. remains deeply committed to addressing Bangladesh's waste management challenges. In November 2024, the company signed an MoU with O.Creeds to jointly tackle environmental challenges in Bangladesh.
Organix Energy Inc. envisions a holistic approach to waste management, incorporating renewable energy solutions, carbon credit generation, and international carbon credit sales. These efforts will help create a cleaner and healthier Bangladesh, improve aesthetics, boost employment, enhance energy security, and generate revenue.
Waste management is a national challenge that requires serious attention. Organix Energy Inc. urges students, young professionals, policymakers, investors, and citizens from all walks of life to join hands in building a sustainable Bangladesh with a net-zero carbon emissions philosophy.