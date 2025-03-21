Organix Energy, ILII collaborate to transform waste management in Bangladesh

Organix Energy Inc. has been actively developing projects in Bangladesh to address the country’s growing waste challenges. Tapas Biswas, CEO of Organix Energy Inc. and a licensed professional engineer in Canada, believes that Bangladesh has immense potential to capitalize on carbon credit markets.

“There is no alternative but to elevate our waste management sector. I am pleased to see that the government, private organizations, investors, and donor agencies are recognizing the urgency and working together. This collaboration will not only improve waste management in Bangladesh but also create revenue streams and employment opportunities for the nation,” said Biswas.

Alongside landfill management, Organix Energy Inc. is promoting anaerobic digestion technology as an environmentally friendly solution ideally suited to Bangladesh’s climate conditions. Unlike other waste-to-energy technologies such as pyrolysis and incineration, anaerobic digestion does not emit harmful byproducts. While incineration may address waste disposal, it contributes to air quality issues, making anaerobic digestion a cleaner, more sustainable alternative.