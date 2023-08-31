Voting on favourite stars on TikTok ends Friday

TikTok has teamed up with Bangladesh's most renowned award ceremony, the Meril Prothom Alo Awards for its 2023 edition as an Entertainment Partner and the official voting platform.

For the first time, TikTok introduced an in-app voting system for the Prothom Alo Awards in Bangladesh, available from 9 August to Friday, 1 September at 11:59pm.

Fans can cast their votes in multiple categories under the Viewers' Choice section through the TikTok app, utilising a dedicated campaign page and the hashtag #MerilProthomAloAward.