Voting on favourite stars on TikTok ends Friday

TikTok has teamed up with Bangladesh's most renowned award ceremony, the Meril Prothom Alo Awards for its 2023 edition as an Entertainment Partner and the official voting platform.
For the first time, TikTok introduced an in-app voting system for the Prothom Alo Awards in Bangladesh, available from 9 August to Friday, 1 September at 11:59pm.
Fans can cast their votes in multiple categories under the Viewers' Choice section through the TikTok app, utilising a dedicated campaign page and the hashtag #MerilProthomAloAward.
Established in 1998 by Prothom Alo, the Meril Prothom Alo Awards have long been a cornerstone of Bangladesh's entertainment industry, annually celebrating the nation's artistic achievements.
One of the most exciting aspects of this partnership is the integration of TikTok's platform into the Awards voting process. The voting experience is further enriched by TikTok's interactive features.
In addition to casting their votes for their favorite stars, voters can use dedicated hashtags, filters, and effects to create exciting content on TikTok.
For example, TikTok has introduced two types of effects exclusive to the Meril Prothom Alo Awards for fans to interact in a fun and engaging way.
By participating in the in-app voting campaign, users can exercise their voices and help determine the recipients of the esteemed Meril Prothom Alo Awards in various categories.
Pooja Dutta, head of content operations for South Asia at TikTok, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration. "We are thrilled to become the Entertainment Partner of the Meril Prothom Alo Awards," said Dutta. "TikTok has evolved into the world's most loved entertainment platform, nurturing unprecedented content while empowering creators to express their creativity authentically. This partnership offers a unique opportunity for fans to engage actively and contribute to the Awards. Through our innovative features, we aim to elevate the Awards experience, fostering creativity and connection among our diverse community of users," she added.
"In this digital age, it's imperative that we evolve and adapt. Our collaboration with TikTok for the Meril Prothom Alo Awards is a testament to that spirit of innovation," said Anisul Hoque, associate editor of Prothom Alo. "By integrating TikTok's in-app voting system, we're not just simplifying the voting process; we're also inviting a younger, tech-savvy audience to be part of Bangladesh's cultural celebration. This partnership amplifies the voice of the people, making the Awards more inclusive and reflective of our diverse artistic landscape," he adds.
TikTok has rapidly gained popularity in Bangladesh as a platform that celebrates the country's rich cultural tapestry. From films and music to sports and cuisine, the app has become a hub where Bangladeshis can showcase their unique traditions.
This partnership underscores TikTok's commitment to fostering entertainment, innovation, and engaging experiences for its diverse community.
By partnering with the Meril Prothom Alo Awards, TikTok aims to elevate the celebration of Bangladesh's artistic achievements, while also encouraging the audience to actively participate in celebrating their culture.