Rangs, Paperfly ink deal for high speed product delivery

Rangs executive director Quazi Ashiq ur Rahman said, “We are producing the international-standard products with well-equipped research and development facilities. The strong network of Paperfly will help to reach the products to the doorsteps of customers.”

“Paperfly is well-known for high-speed doorstep pickup and doorstep delivery of any size of products within 24 to 48 hours all over Bangladesh with the strength of 216 delivery points across the country,” he said.