Four more Kumon Centres to open in Dhaka

BRAC Kumon Limited is going to open four more centres at Banani, Dhanmondi, Khilgaon, and Jatrabari of Dhaka.
In this regard, a franchise agreement signing ceremony was held on Wednesday at BRAC Centre, said a press release.
According to the release, Kumon offers a unique learning method that aims to unlock the full potential of children. It is designed to unlock children's potential from pre-school to grade-12 while instilling 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and problem-solving.
The event was attended by Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed, managing director of BRAC Kumon Limited, and Nehal Bin Hasan, head of BRAC Kumon Ltd., who signed contracts with franchisees to establish new Kumon centres.
On behalf of the franchisees, agreements were signed by four instructors: Samina Akther Rupa from Kumon Banani Centre, Umme Hani Habiba from Kumon Khilgaon Centre, Bedoura Jahan from Kumon Dhanmondi 2nd Centre, and Ibtesum Zaman from Jatrabari Centre.
With the new centres, there will be in total 14 centres of BRAC Kumon operating in Dhaka, and there are plans to open 50 centres nationwide by 2025.
During the post-signing speech, Umme Hani Habiba said, "I'm thrilled to guide the talented Kumon students, who undoubtedly possess the potential to shape a brilliant future for our nation."
In addition to offering franchises across Dhaka, Kumon aims to empower 50 more women entrepreneurs by 2025 by establishing more branches across major cities of Bangladesh.
'Kumon' method, considered one of Japan's best inventions, has been successfully improving the Mathematics, English, and reading skills of children aged 3 - 16 years in 62 countries worldwide for over 65 years. Kumon places significant emphasis on maximising the potential of each child through an Individual Study Plan.