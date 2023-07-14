Four more Kumon Centres to open in Dhaka

BRAC Kumon Limited is going to open four more centres at Banani, Dhanmondi, Khilgaon, and Jatrabari of Dhaka.

In this regard, a franchise agreement signing ceremony was held on Wednesday at BRAC Centre, said a press release.

According to the release, Kumon offers a unique learning method that aims to unlock the full potential of children. It is designed to unlock children's potential from pre-school to grade-12 while instilling 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and problem-solving.