Robi to phase out 3G by 2023

“The phasing out of 3G technology is not going to affect our regular voice services,” said the company.
Customers whose mobile data use is still limited to the 3G network in the areas where the transition takes place, will be proactively informed by Robi to switch to 4G.
The 3G customers will be communicated directly through SMS with clear direction on how they can switch to 4G service, said Robi.
By sun setting the 3G network, it aims to free up its network resources to provide faster, more efficient and optimal data experiences to its customers with a 4G network.
Phasing out 3G will also allow the company to dedicate the entire data network resources to 4G which will result in further widened coverage, improved network quality, as well as stronger traffic carriage capacity in the Robi network.
This shift in device preference for 4G devices is providing an opportunity to offer higher throughput using the enhanced 4G network. Similar trends are observed in the global arena, where it is recognised that 2G and 4G technology will have a longer lifetime, while 3G is getting phased out, according to Robi.